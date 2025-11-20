BNPL For Wedding Shopping: Is It Safe Or A Debt Trap?

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is a short-term credit facility offered by fintech firms, e-commerce platforms, and banks. It allows you to purchase items immediately and pay in instalments over weeks or months, usually interest-free if payments are made on time.

Why BNPL Appeals During Weddings

Weddings often require multiple purchases in a short span, and BNPL offers a convenient way to spread costs without dipping immediately into savings. The instant approval process and minimal paperwork make it ideal for last-minute expenses such as bridal wear or gadgets.

The main advantages include:

Instant affordability: You can buy big-ticket items without full payment up front.

Low or zero interest: Many BNPL platforms offer zero-cost EMIs if repayment is prompt.

Rewards and offers: BNPL platforms often give cashback or discounts during festive and wedding seasons.

The Hidden Risks: When BNPL Becomes A Debt Trap

Despite its appeal, BNPL can quickly snowball into a financial risk if not used responsibly. One key danger is overspending. When expenses are split into smaller payments, it is easy to lose track of the total outflow.

Repeated defaults can affect your credit score since many BNPL providers now report data to credit bureaus like CIBIL. This can hurt your future chances of getting a personal loan or credit card.

There’s also a behavioural trap: BNPL normalises debt as an everyday spending habit. For newlyweds setting up a home, stacking multiple BNPL lines can lead to a large monthly liability.