PFRDA Releases Draft Framework On Pension Wealth Accumulations

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has released a comprehensive consultation paper which aims to present pension wealth accumulations more clearly to subscribers while ensuring long-term financial stability and economic relevance.

The consultation paper is titled 'Alignment of Valuation Guidelines with the core objectives of Long-only Funds when investing in Government Securities and calculation of Net Asset Value (NAV)'.

The framework proposed is part of PFRDA’s ongoing commitment towards improving governance, protecting subscriber interests and contributing for India’s broader financial and infrastructural growth, PFRDA said in a statement on Tuesday.