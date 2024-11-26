Biggest India Fund Holds Cash As CIO Deems Stocks Overvalued

Indian equities are overvalued as earnings grow slower than expected and a relentless supply of shares from large initial public offerings and stake sales by promoters soak up liquidity, according to Rajeev Thakkar, Chief Investment Officer at PPFAS Mutual Fund.

Thakkar, whose flagship Flexi Cap fund is India’s biggest, is holding about 20% of the roughly $10 billion assets in cash. And he is in no hurry to deploy it.

“Valuations are still expensive and even if the market corrects another 10%, you won’t be getting many quality names at a reasonable price,” Thakkar said in an interview in Mumbai.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index trades at a one-year forward price-earnings ratio of 19.8 times. The gauge slid into correction territory earlier this month amid large foreign investor outflows, but its valuation is still among the world’s most expensive.

Thakkar has a history of maintaining a large cash allocation, even in a booming market. Notably, during the 2017 bull run, up to 30% of the fund’s assets were held in cash.