Breaking Down The Requirements, Changes And Cost Of Disability

Rushabh Desai was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when he was 19 years old. In India there was no precise technology that could diagnose his disorder at the time. He had to go abroad. At 36 years old, Desai is no stranger to the difficulties, costs and changes that disability brings into life.

“I was in my last year of graduation, and I had many plans do much more. But life had to take a U-turn at that point of time,” he said. There were a lot of things that were unknown to him because of the rarity of the disorder.

“One needs to have the will power to come over it. There may be friends and families who are not supportive. I had to convince myself that if I don’t help myself, no one else will,” said Desai.

Navigating life and finances with a disability can be complex, but surely can be tackled with proper planning.