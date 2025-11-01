Big Change For Bank Users: What UIDAI’s New Aadhaar–PAN Linking Rules Mean For You

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced several important changes to Aadhaar rules and guidelines in the last few months as a part of its consistent efforts to simplify the services. The latest rules pertaining to Aadhaar updates, effective from Nov. 1, 2025, are aimed at offering a faster and easier process for Aadhaar updates through a completely digital mode.

The revised KYC norms and new Aadhaar–PAN linking deadline will also impact customers of all banks and financial institutions. Failure to complete the Aadhaar-PAN linking within the deadline may lead to certain restrictions in banking services.

Under the new guidelines, Aadhaar corrections and updates will become faster and more convenient with a completely paperless process. Aadhaar cardholders can now update demographic details like their name, address, date of birth and mobile number online. Starting November, for Aadhaar updates, the cardholders are not required to visit an enrolment centre or stand in long queues.

For updating personal details on Aadhaar cards, the cardholders must submit relevant documents like PAN, passport and ration card online. The changes and documents will be digitally verified through the internal databases. This will make the process faster, secure and more user-friendly, according to UIDAI.