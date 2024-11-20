HDFC Bank To Kotak Bank — Check The Best FD Rates Here

Bank of Baroda offers the best interest rate for a one-year deposit of less than Rs 3 crore, while Axis Bank offers the least. Bank of Baroda, along with Kotak Mahindra Bank, offers the best rates on a deposit of 7.15% for a three-year period. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank offer 7% on a three-year deposit.

Axis bank offers the best FD rates of 7.10% on a five-year deposit. Punjab National Bank, on the other hand, offers the lowest rate of 6.55% on a five-year deposit.

Interest rates for senior citizens are higher than those for the general public. General rates vary depending on the deposit amount and the lock-in period.