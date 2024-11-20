NDTV ProfitPersonal FinanceHDFC Bank To Kotak Bank — Check The Best FD Rates Here
HDFC Bank To Kotak Bank — Check The Best FD Rates Here

Bank of Baroda offers the highest FD rate of 7.15% for a three-year deposit under Rs 3 crore, while Axis Bank leads with 7.10% for five years. Senior citizens enjoy higher rates across all banks.

20 Nov 2024, 04:19 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Fixed deposit rates vary based on tenure and withdrawal options. Compare FD rates from top banks, including HDFC, Kotak, SBI, Axis, and ICICI, to find the best returns. (Photo source: Envato)

Fixed deposit rates vary across banks, and also depend on the amounts and lock-in periods. Rates offered by top banks in India have some variations based on the time period.

Here are the interest rate offered by various banks on fixed deposits of one-year, three years and five years.

Bank of Baroda offers the best interest rate for a one-year deposit of less than Rs 3 crore, while Axis Bank offers the least. Bank of Baroda, along with Kotak Mahindra Bank, offers the best rates on a deposit of 7.15% for a three-year period. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank offer 7% on a three-year deposit.

Axis bank offers the best FD rates of 7.10% on a five-year deposit. Punjab National Bank, on the other hand, offers the lowest rate of 6.55% on a five-year deposit.

Interest rates for senior citizens are higher than those for the general public. General rates vary depending on the deposit amount and the lock-in period.

Interest on fixed deposits without premature withdrawal option tends to be higher than the one with withdrawal facility. The difference is that a fixed term deposit will not allow withdrawal facility for depositors before completion of maturity period. The interests are higher due to the lock-in period that these come with.

It is important to have clarity on the time period one wishes to park one's money in for a fixed deposit.

