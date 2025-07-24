Best Credit Cards For Students In India In 2025: ICICI to SBI, These Banks Offer Cards Without Income Proof

Credit cards are no longer just financial tools for adults, but they are also becoming popular among students. Generally, most banks do not provide credit cards to those who are unemployed and don't have a valid credit history. However, students are an exception.

Several banks now offer student credit cards tailored for the youth living away from their families for academic purposes. As students juggle expenses such as bills, groceries, or rent, a credit card can be a useful financial companion. It not only helps students manage day-to-day spending but also helps in building a good credit history.