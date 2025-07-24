Best Credit Cards For Students In India In 2025: ICICI to SBI, These Banks Offer Cards Without Income Proof
Several banks now offer student credit cards tailored for the youth living away from their families for academic purposes.
Credit cards are no longer just financial tools for adults, but they are also becoming popular among students. Generally, most banks do not provide credit cards to those who are unemployed and don't have a valid credit history. However, students are an exception.
Several banks now offer student credit cards tailored for the youth living away from their families for academic purposes. As students juggle expenses such as bills, groceries, or rent, a credit card can be a useful financial companion. It not only helps students manage day-to-day spending but also helps in building a good credit history.
Best Credit Cards In India In 2025
IDFC FIRST WOW Credit Card
It is suitable for students, as this card doesn't require any documentation. There is also no credit score check. Students can apply for this credit card without any income proof.
You can enjoy up to 20% discount across 1,500 restaurants and earn up to 4 times rewards on online and offline spending.
SBI Student Plus Advantage Credit Card
This is designed specifically for students who have secured an education loan from SBI. You can get 1 reward point for every Rs 100 spent on the card and 2.5% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000. In addition to this, you can also transfer the outstanding bills of your other credit cards to your SBI Student Plus Advantage Credit Card at a lower interest rate.
Kotak 811 Dream Different Credit Card
This card comes with no joining or annual fees. This is an all-in-one credit card that offers interest-free cash withdrawals for up to 48 days, rewards on all purchases and a credit limit up to 90% of your term deposit amount. It is a lifetime-free credit card, which makes it a cost-effective option for students.
ICICI Coral Contactless Credit Card
With this card, you will get benefits on BookMyShow bookings, dining, railway, airport lounge access, and a complete waiver of 1% on fuel surcharge every time you refuel. It also comes with chip and pin security where you need to enter your PIN on the terminal for transactions at merchant outlets.
Axis Bank Students Forex Card
It is a forex card that is loaded with foreign currency and is tailored for students studying abroad. You can withdraw cash conveniently in the local currency of the destination you're visiting. You can load up to 16 currencies on a single card and benefit from a locked-in exchange rate, which prevents you from spending more on currency fluctuations.