Bengaluru Couple Spends Rs 5.9 Lakh In A Month, Shares Expense List: Viral Video Sparks Debate
In the viral Instagram video, the couple shared the details of their Rs 5.9 lakh monthly expense list, disclosing tips on budgeting, investments and open money conversations.
A Bengaluru couple recently posted a detailed expense list for the month of August on Instagram, showing that they spent a whopping Rs 5.9 lakh. The post gives an insight into how they split their lifestyle, fitness and travel expenses.
The video, which has gone viral, also carries details about their investments and how they manage their monthly budget. In the video, the couple gave an account of their August spending.
“We live in a rented apartment that costs us Rs 42,000 per month,” the couple said. Fitness came as the next major expense. Both of them had a personal trainer and the wife also took Pilates classes, both costing them Rs 14,000. “And to support our fitness journey, our monthly groceries bill was around Rs 20,000,” they said.
Utility bills and app subscriptions and household expenses contributed another Rs 10,000. “Apart from this, we also spent Rs 13,000 on ordering in and eating out,” they said.
The largest expenditure of the couple, though, was on travel. They paid Rs 3.5 lakh on airfare and hotel bookings for two international and two domestic trips. They also put aside Rs 1 lakh for their Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), indicating a disciplined mindset towards long-term wealth creation. Miscellaneous expenses, such as cabs, insurance, grooming and gift giving, were around Rs 15,000.
In their caption, the couple reflected on their financial journey, stating, “This was how much we spent as a married couple living in Bengaluru.”
Watch the clip here:
They admitted it wasn't always straightforward managing money as a couple, conceding they “had a rocky start,” with one being instructed not to meddle in finances and the other being "too pragmatic and organised”.
Their experience indicates that open talks about money and investments are imperative. As they say, “If we can work a way around and talk at length about money and investments, I am sure any couple can.”
They said further that sharing funds isn't only about spending, it's part of "building a life" together, and that involves dealing with “tough topics so that they don’t become an issue later on.”
The couple also shared their hands-on method of handling finances as a couple. “Now we have a monthly meeting at the start of each month where we calculate all our expenses, bifurcate earnings into non-negotiable investments and save money for our mystery fund. It’s not easy, but it is essential,” read the caption.
The viral video has sparked a debate over budgeting and money management and cost of living in Bengaluru. “How can it be 23k on groceries and food for 2 people? Another thing, 42k is too much if you are in a 2bhk rented apartment in Bengaluru. Thirdly, which office provides so many holidays that you can plan 2 international and 2 domestic vacations? You forgot to mention the expense for clothing,” wrote a user.
“Is 75LPA enough to live in Bengaluru? I think this couple asked the question,” read another comment.
The video demonstrates the significance of communication and planning within a family. By sharing their expenses openly, the couple hopes that they would be able to motivate others to monitor their spendings and plan their budgets accordingly.