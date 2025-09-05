Bengaluru Couple Spends Rs 5.9 Lakh In A Month, Shares Expense List: Viral Video Sparks Debate

A Bengaluru couple recently posted a detailed expense list for the month of August on Instagram, showing that they spent a whopping Rs 5.9 lakh. The post gives an insight into how they split their lifestyle, fitness and travel expenses.

The video, which has gone viral, also carries details about their investments and how they manage their monthly budget. In the video, the couple gave an account of their August spending.

“We live in a rented apartment that costs us Rs 42,000 per month,” the couple said. Fitness came as the next major expense. Both of them had a personal trainer and the wife also took Pilates classes, both costing them Rs 14,000. “And to support our fitness journey, our monthly groceries bill was around Rs 20,000,” they said.

Utility bills and app subscriptions and household expenses contributed another Rs 10,000. “Apart from this, we also spent Rs 13,000 on ordering in and eating out,” they said.

The largest expenditure of the couple, though, was on travel. They paid Rs 3.5 lakh on airfare and hotel bookings for two international and two domestic trips. They also put aside Rs 1 lakh for their Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), indicating a disciplined mindset towards long-term wealth creation. Miscellaneous expenses, such as cabs, insurance, grooming and gift giving, were around Rs 15,000.

In their caption, the couple reflected on their financial journey, stating, “This was how much we spent as a married couple living in Bengaluru.”