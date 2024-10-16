Bengaluru-Chennai Rains: Essential Tips For Vehicle Insurance Claims After Flood Damage

There are two kinds of policies that you can buy for your vehicle—third-party insurance and a comprehensive policy.

When it comes to third-party insurance, the coverage is a mandatory requirement for a vehicle. This insurance policy does not cover damages caused by natural disasters but only covers those caused to a third party due to an accident.

The second option, which is a comprehensive policy, will cover all natural calamities, including floods.

Policyholders need to ensure that they are aware of an important exclusion in this option as well. "This policy will cover everything, except the engine, in case of the flood, as it is not covered by default," said Paras Pasricha, business head of the motor insurance section at Policybazaar.

According to him, car owners in flood-prone cities should ensure that they have engine coverage. Any damage to the engine is usually a costly affair and will need to be met by the owner if not covered by the insurers.