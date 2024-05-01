Benefits Of High Entry Age Limit For Health Insurance

Removal Of Limit

The removal of the cap of 65 years on health insurance policies means insurers can offer policies to even those who are above this age. Earlier the problem was that even if someone was in good health and if they hadn’t taken a health policy till they were 65 years old or if they had failed to renew their policy in time, then the choices for them became narrow as they could only look at specified senior citizen policies. They didn’t have access to several good policies with relevant features that were offered to other people as their age made them ineligible. The removal of the limit means that there is no problem as far as taking a new policy is concerned because even those who are above this age can make use of the choices that are available in the market. They can take a policy that suits their requirements if they think that this will be beneficial for them.