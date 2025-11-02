Behavioural Finance: How Does Social Pressure Drives Overspending In Indian Weddings?

1. Display Of Social Status

In India, weddings are seen as an occasion to project social status. Many people also don’t hesitate to splurge money on extensive decorations, designer clothes, luxury venues and lavish feasts during weddings.

However, behind such extravagant weddings, there could be pressure to conform to societal norms. Families also organise grand events to maintain their social status within their community, despite financial stress.

2. Fear Of Being Shamed In Community

The fear of a potential criticism within the community or even social exclusion in certain societies for not meeting traditional standards compels families to organise grand events. Many families organise lavish community feasts and extensive celebrations just to meet the societal expectations and traditional practices. This often leads to inflated wedding budgets.

3. Cultural And Traditional Norms

In many states, grand weddings are seen as an essential part of tradition. Certain cultural practices and rituals also lead to huge expenses. For instance, Indian weddings are not complete without gold jewellery and expensive gifts. Irrespective of their financial position and the cost of the gold, families are often compelled to buy the precious metal to meet societal standards.

4. Influence of Bollywood and Social Media

Bollywood films have significantly influenced the evolving Big Fat Indian Wedding trend in recent decades. Influenced by Hindi films, many people are opting for lavish events like destination weddings, designer outfits, elaborate decor and grand feasts.

Many also try to emulate the celebrity weddings, often leading to inflated budgets. The emerging social media culture is also shaping Indian weddings with elaborate rituals, cross-cultural practices, pre-wedding photo shoots and even extravagant engagement ceremonies.