Before You Break That Fixed Deposit — Have You Considered Borrowing Instead?

When investors need quick liquidity, the instinctive move is often to break a fixed deposit. But that decision can quietly erode long-term returns through penalties, lost interest, and disrupted compounding. With banks increasingly offering loans against fixed deposits (FDs), a more efficient alternative is gaining ground — borrowing instead of breaking the deposit.

According to Nikhil Kothari, Director at Etica Wealth Private Limited, the right choice depends entirely on the purpose of the cash requirement. "The first question investors need to ask is whether the money is needed temporarily or permanently," he says.