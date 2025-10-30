Banking To GST Registration: Key Financial Changes Coming Into Effect From November 2025

As per the revised guidelines, customers will be allowed to nominate up to four nominees for their bank accounts, fixed deposits (FDs), lockers and safe custody articles. The initiative is a part of the government’s efforts to offer bank customers more flexibility and control over their money.

The government has also mandated banks to simplify the nomination process under the new rules introduced as per the provisions of the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025. The new rules will help in reducing disputes and delays in settlements.