With Saving Rates Dipping As Low As 2.5%, Here Are Five Alternate Spots To Park Liquid Cash

With major banks like State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Federal Bank offering a mere 2.5% interest on savings accounts and even the highest rates from IDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank barely touching 3%, the fact of the matter is that your liquid funds are barely bringing back any returns.

However, all of us need to keep liquid money handy for quick expenses, especially the ones that spring up on us unexpectedly. So, considering that in mind, is avoiding keeping money in savings accounts possible?

Personal finance experts point out that keeping substantial sums in a traditional savings account can be detrimental to your financial health. They say the market has alternative investment options designed to make your liquid money work better, offering notably higher returns.