Baby Steps To Big Leaps: How You Can Finance Your Child's Dreams

From tiny toes taking baby steps to making it to dream colleges with huge fees, a major part of parenting is supporting a child through the big and new chapters of life. With income, cost of living and inflation growing at different paces, many parents find there may be a mismatch between their children's big goals and their savings.

"Start at T-1. Parents can start planning one year ahead at least. There's loads to think about like schooling. Schooling is ultra expensive in cities like Mumbai," said Mohit Gang, co-founder of Moneyfront.

There are definitely big expenses that parents account for while other simpler expenses that come along. These may include big asks like lavish birthday parties to smaller ones like a toy from the mall.

"I keep my pocket in perspective when he (his son) demands for things. Based on that, I'll ask to delay it or drop the idea," said Dilip Chaturvedi, the parent of a 13-year-old. Even though parents instinctively take calls on the smaller expenses, it is important to plan for the bigger spends in advance.