Axis Bank Introduces 'Lock FD' Feature: How To Use It And Key Benefits

Axis Bank has introduced a new safety feature called ‘Lock FD’ to offer customers additional protection for their fixed deposits against online fraud. The feature, available on the bank’s mobile app and at branches, lets users block premature withdrawals through digital channels.

As digital banking becomes more common, many people worry about keeping their savings safe against online scams. To ease these concerns, Axis Bank has introduced the ‘Lock FD’ feature. If this feature is turned on, early withdrawals can only happen at a branch after proper identity verifications.

This adds an extra layer of security to the savings of the customers who may be more vulnerable to online fraud or prefer face-to-face banking. The feature is currently accessible to all Axis Bank customers.