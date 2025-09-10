August AMFI Data: Inflows Into Active Equity Mutual Funds Decline 22% At Rs 33,430 Crore; SIP Inflow Slips
Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 33,430.37 crore inflow during August, lower by 22%
Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 33,430.37 crore inflow during August, lower by 22% compared to the inflow of Rs 42,702.35 crore recorded in July, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Inflows across the board saw its slip as compared to July. Net inflow of the mutual fund industry was at Rs 52,442.78 crore, as compared to an inflow of Rs 1.79 lakh crore the previous month.
Actively-Managed Equity Funds
Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 2,834.88 crore, against Rs 2,125.09 crore in July. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 5,330.62 crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 5,182.49 crore.
The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 4,992.90 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 6,484.43 crore in July.
Flexi-cap fund inflow was flat at Rs 7,679.40 crore, compared to the Rs 7,654.33 crore inflow in the previous month.
Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a 59% slip from its surge the previous month. Inflows into the category stood at Rs 3,893.16 crore. The inflows into the category had surged to Rs 9,426.03 crore in the month of July.
SIP Contribution
The SIP contribution rose to Rs 28,265 crore in August, as compared to Rs 28,464 crore in July 2025.
SIP as a percentage of the industry average stands at 20%. There are 8.99 crores of contributing SIP accounts for the month of August, marking a slight decline compared to the previous month.
Debt funds
Debt funds recorded an outflow of Rs 7,979.83 crore in the month of August, against an inflow of Rs 1.06 lakh crore in July.
Overnight funds recorded an inflow of Rs 4,950.84 crore against Rs 8,865 crore last month. Liquid funds recorded an outflow of Rs 13,350.05 crore, compared to an inflow of Rs 39,354.9 crore in June.
Hybrid And Passive Funds
Hybrid schemes saw inflows worth Rs 15,293.69 crore, against the Rs 20,879.47 crore inflow recorded in the preceding month. Arbitrage funds saw inflows, with Rs 6,666.50 crore coming in during this month. The category recorded inflows worth Rs 7,295.70 crore in the month of July.
In the passive fund category, with flows worth Rs 11,436.79 crore recorded in August, compared to Rs 8,259.48 crore in July.
Gold ETFs saw inflows worth Rs 2,189.51 crore during this month, from Rs 1,256.09 crore inflow during July.
New Fund Offerings
The total inflows into active equity accounted for by NFOs stood at Rs 2,056 crore in the month of August. Index funds saw the most number of NFOs, with 11 launches in August. The inflows during the month of July stood at Rs 30,416 crore.
The month of August saw a total of 23 new fund offerings across categories, pulling in Rs 2,859 crore worth of inflows. This compares to 10 new launches bringing inflows worth Rs 8,997 crore, during the previous month.