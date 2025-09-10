August AMFI Data: Inflows Into Active Equity Mutual Funds Decline 22% At Rs 33,430 Crore; SIP Inflow Slips

Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 2,834.88 crore, against Rs 2,125.09 crore in July. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 5,330.62 crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 5,182.49 crore.

The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 4,992.90 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 6,484.43 crore in July.

Flexi-cap fund inflow was flat at Rs 7,679.40 crore, compared to the Rs 7,654.33 crore inflow in the previous month.

Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a 59% slip from its surge the previous month. Inflows into the category stood at Rs 3,893.16 crore. The inflows into the category had surged to Rs 9,426.03 crore in the month of July.