Art As An Investment: The Gallery Gap, Undervalued Frames, And Lean Auctions

Ever noticed how the boldest talking points at Mumbai’s power brunches aren’t always stocks or startups, but the art on the walls? India’s high society and emerging professionals alike are discovering that a Gaitonde or a Hussain might do more for your wealth than another fixed deposit.

Plus, it makes your home look incredible in those Zoom calls. With art collections popping up everywhere from Soho House to Netflix’s 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' (who can forget Shalini Passi’s living room, where each canvas is probably worth more than a small apartment), the secret’s out- Indian art is no longer just for the connoisseur, it’s for the smart investor too.

A 'gallery gap' keeps Indian masterpieces undervalued, giving the sharpest eyes a serious edge. As auction records tumble and global buyers clamour for limited originals, today’s collectors are focusing on sound financial sense, making art the only red they’re happy to show off in their portfolios.