Bullish On Tesla Shares After Donald Trump Victory? How To Buy Shares Directly Abroad

Resident Indians who want to invest in listed equities on foreign stock exchanges have to go through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme route.

The impact of this situation is that there is a cap on the amount that can be used for both capital and current account purposes, and this limit is $250,000 per person per year. In effect, there is a maximum amount that can be invested using this route, and hence, the usage of the limit has to be kept in mind.

The various guidelines that come with the scheme need to be followed, and this has to be done at the time of the transfer of the funds abroad. For example, your bank can ask you to show where the amount that you want to transfer has come from and whether tax has been paid on it.