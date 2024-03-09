Amount Withdrawn From SIP Accounts Has A Significant Impact On Several Fronts

The other side of the investment process is the withdrawal that takes place from the account. The investor will require some amounts for their various needs at different points in time and hence they will withdraw or redeem the amount from their investments.

This would satisfy the need for funds but at the same time, it would also reduce the value of the folio, as this would come down following the withdrawal.

Thus, what this means is that the investor has to balance out the need for funds and the continuation of the investment so that the benefit of compounding remains intact.

The compounding benefit is that the base for earnings keeps going up with each passing year as the income gets accumulated and hence this leads to a larger absolute earning for the investor as time passes. A break in compounding through withdrawal can lead to the achievement of goals being pushed back.

The real benefit of investing in an equity mutual fund scheme is to build up a corpus over a period of time. Regular investing through the Systematic Investment Plan route is one of the best ways to do this because the investor can ensure that there is a small amount that is invested and that it gets the benefit of cost averaging.

However, there is one other angle related to this that can turn the plans upside down and this is the withdrawal from these folios, which leads to a reduction in the overall balance.