Amazon, Flipkart Sales: How To Maximise Your Credit Card Rewards During Festive Season

1. Choose The Right Card

Credit cards come with rewards and other benefits for different categories, such as groceries, electronics, clothing, travel and restaurants. The best returns can be obtained by selecting a credit card that offers higher reward points, cashback and discounts.

2. Understand Bonus Categories

Banks often offer sign-up incentives or joining rewards during the festive season. Look out for such credit card offers.

3. Make The Most Of Limited-Time Offers And Partner Deals

Banks and retailers often introduce co-branded discounts, bonus points with partner brands and temporary holiday packages. These could include increased rewards in categories related to festival buying, "flash sale" promotions, or additional cashback on online platforms. Keep an eye out for such deals.

4. Time and Plan Big Purchases

Large purchases made during festive sales, such as electronics, appliances, or trip reservations, can come with attractive deals, such as exclusive financing options or reward multipliers.

5. Use Cashback and Stacked Discounts

To optimise savings, combine platform discounts, merchant deals and card-specific rewards. You can get more benefits, for instance by using a bank promotion alongside a sale offer or by using a voucher in addition to card rewards.

7. Stay Budget-Smart and Pay on Time

Rewards are pointless if interest charges or late fees eat them up. Experts advise creating a budget, keeping an eye on card usage and making payments on time. To maximise credit card benefits during the festive season, avoid overspending.