Amazon, Flipkart Sales: How To Maximise Your Credit Card Rewards During Festive Season
The best returns can be obtained by selecting a credit card that offers higher reward points, cashback and discounts
With the festival season on the horizon, leading e-commerce platforms and retail brands are attempting to make the most of the festive demand. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025, and Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale will kick off on Sept. 23.
Customers can expect attractive discounts, lucrative deals and offers on a wide range of products across top brands during the shopping extravaganza this festive season. If you are planning to make the most out of these festive sales, credit cards can give you a bigger bang for your buck. With cashback rewards, zero EMIs and discounts, you can save more on your shopping this festive season.
Here are a few simple ways to maximise your benefits using credit cards during festive sales.
1. Choose The Right Card
Credit cards come with rewards and other benefits for different categories, such as groceries, electronics, clothing, travel and restaurants. The best returns can be obtained by selecting a credit card that offers higher reward points, cashback and discounts.
2. Understand Bonus Categories
Banks often offer sign-up incentives or joining rewards during the festive season. Look out for such credit card offers.
3. Make The Most Of Limited-Time Offers And Partner Deals
Banks and retailers often introduce co-branded discounts, bonus points with partner brands and temporary holiday packages. These could include increased rewards in categories related to festival buying, "flash sale" promotions, or additional cashback on online platforms. Keep an eye out for such deals.
4. Time and Plan Big Purchases
Large purchases made during festive sales, such as electronics, appliances, or trip reservations, can come with attractive deals, such as exclusive financing options or reward multipliers.
5. Use Cashback and Stacked Discounts
To optimise savings, combine platform discounts, merchant deals and card-specific rewards. You can get more benefits, for instance by using a bank promotion alongside a sale offer or by using a voucher in addition to card rewards.
7. Stay Budget-Smart and Pay on Time
Rewards are pointless if interest charges or late fees eat them up. Experts advise creating a budget, keeping an eye on card usage and making payments on time. To maximise credit card benefits during the festive season, avoid overspending.
8. Redeem Wisely
Be aware of the redemption charges and options before you start accruing points. For instance, redeeming reward points for cashback, gift cards, or vouchers might occasionally offer greater value than opting for products or travel packages.
When used properly, credit cards may significantly enhance the shopping experience during the festive season by converting ordinary purchases into worthwhile incentives, discounts and benefits.