Amazon, Flipkart Festival Sales: 10 Smart Shopping Tricks To Maximise Your Benefits

Navratri is just around the corner and the big sales aren’t far away either. Each year, online stores launch fabulous deals and discounts during the festive season and this year is no exception. Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales will start on Sept. 23. The annual shopping events bring an excellent opportunity to grab great deals. But if you have no plan, you might end up spending too much or buying something you don't need.

Here are 10 ways you can make the most of the festive sales while staying within your budget.



1) Create A Shopping List In Advance

Well before the sale starts, note down just what you require, whether it's electronics, fashion, or food items. Having a clear list keeps you on track and prevents impulse purchases.

2) Set A Budget And Adhere To It

Determine how much you can spend in total. Monitor your shopping cart so that you don't exceed your budget.

3) Price Compare Across Platforms

The sale price may not be the best that’s on offer. Utilise price-comparison websites or mobile apps to see if another platform or vendor has a lower price.

4) Price History Check

To make the discount look bigger than it actually is, sellers sometimes raise the price of a product just before the sale. Employ price-monitoring websites that highlight price history over time to prevent being misled. This will help you decide if the offer is really a good one.