Amazon, Flipkart Festival Sales: 10 Smart Shopping Tricks To Maximise Your Benefits
Plan before shopping and utilise bank offers to get maximum value out of Amazon and Flipkart sales.
Navratri is just around the corner and the big sales aren’t far away either. Each year, online stores launch fabulous deals and discounts during the festive season and this year is no exception. Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales will start on Sept. 23. The annual shopping events bring an excellent opportunity to grab great deals. But if you have no plan, you might end up spending too much or buying something you don't need.
Here are 10 ways you can make the most of the festive sales while staying within your budget.
1) Create A Shopping List In Advance
Well before the sale starts, note down just what you require, whether it's electronics, fashion, or food items. Having a clear list keeps you on track and prevents impulse purchases.
2) Set A Budget And Adhere To It
Determine how much you can spend in total. Monitor your shopping cart so that you don't exceed your budget.
3) Price Compare Across Platforms
The sale price may not be the best that’s on offer. Utilise price-comparison websites or mobile apps to see if another platform or vendor has a lower price.
4) Price History Check
To make the discount look bigger than it actually is, sellers sometimes raise the price of a product just before the sale. Employ price-monitoring websites that highlight price history over time to prevent being misled. This will help you decide if the offer is really a good one.
5) Use Bank And Wallet Offers
Check if you can save more when you use certain bank cards, UPI apps, or digital wallets to pay. If there are such special offers, you can save even more on your purchase.
6) Utilise Exchange Offers
If you are buying appliances or gadgets, look for offers to exchange old products and save more.
7) Reward Points And Cashback
Use credit card reward points or cashback coupons available to you. This reduces your out-of-pocket cost.
8) Use No-Cost EMI Judiciously
No-cost EMI can help during expensive purchases, but only if you can afford the monthly instalments. Also, check for hidden charges.
9) Review Seller Ratings And Reviews
A low price means little if the product or seller is unreliable. Read customer reviews and verify ratings before placing your order.
10) Time Your Purchase For Lightning Deals
Many sales feature limited-time lightning deals. If an item on your list appears in one, grab it quickly.
Smart shopping is all about preparation and self-discipline. You can have fun enjoying Amazon and Flipkart sales by doing some planning ahead, matching prices and applying available offers.