All You Need To Know About Increasing Credit Card Limits

One of the first things to consider by an individual is the existing limit that is present on the credit card along with the hike that has been offered. If the existing limit is low and the hike is a good percentage, then this becomes a viable offer that can be considered. For example, if the existing limit is Rs 2 lakh and this is being offered to be raised to Rs 2.5 lakh, then it is a notable rise.

Sometimes, the figure might just cross a threshold that the card user might find useful. If the existing limit is Rs 4.5 lakh and this is being raised to Rs 5.25 lakh, then the percentage rise might not be high but it might help the card user because they could make spends going over Rs 5 lakh. This could give convenience of using a single card instead of spreading out the expense between multiple cards. The situation has to be seen from the point of view of the cardholder and whether this suits their needs.