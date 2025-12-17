AIS–ITR Mismatches: 'Unnecessary Panic' Over Tax Dept's Bulk Emails

Halakhandi said that including such capital transactions in bulk mismatch notices creates unnecessary panic.

Tagging the official account of the tax department, he said: “While information like cash deposits/withdrawals may be relevant for verification but including irrelevant capital transactions in bulk mismatch mails creates unnecessary panic and trust issues among compliant taxpayers!”

The screenshots of the emails shared by Halakhandi on his X profile show two images. These images carry email from the officials warning that there is a mismatch in the ITR and AIS data.

The email further warns the taxpayers: “You are required to revise your ITR by Dec. 31, 2025.”

One of the images shows the tax department flagging the purchase of a vehicle worth Rs 4.9 crore. The department flagged it as a “high-value transaction” noting that it was “inconsistent” with the income reported.

Reacting to the post, another accountant Avneesh Malik said that his firm’s clients received similar emails.

“...We have re-checked the information and told all our clients no need to worry about this. The income tax department email is designed like-we will pick your case for detailed scrutiny. Our view is clear, if a person pays all his tax diligently and files his or her return properly, for many years then he or she doesn't need to worry about anything,” he said.