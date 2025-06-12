Air India Plane Crash: All You Need To Know About Flight Accident Insurance And What It Covers
Flight accident coverage provides financial protection for accidents like a plane crash.
In one of the biggest aviation disasters in recent times, London-bound Air India Flight AI171 crashed near Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday, soon after take-off. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 passengers and crew members onboard.
This tragedy underlines the importance of always being prepared for the worst.
One of the crucial methods to prepare for the financial consequences of a flight accident is to opt for flight accident coverage along with your travel insurance. It is an important add-on for travel insurance plans. Below, we have explained what it means and how it can help you.
What Is Flight Accident Coverage in Travel Insurance?
Flight accident coverage is a special type of insurance that is meant to provide coverage for accidents during a flight. According to the SBI General Insurance website, “In the event of a tragic accident, the insurance policy ensures a lump-sum benefit amount to the insured or their beneficiary.”
What Does Flight Accident Insurance Cover?
A flight accident insurance typically covers injuries, dismemberment and death suffered during an aeroplane accident. It can cover the consequences of an accident, such as paralysis and loss of vision.
Flight accident coverage could include the cost of emergency evacuation and transportation to medical facilities. By covering the cost of medical treatment, it can relieve the financial burden for the beneficiaries.
The exact coverage details vary across policies. Further, it is important to remember that it does not cover injuries or death due to events other than a flight accident.
Flight Accident Insurance vs Travel Insurance
Don’t get confused between flight accident insurance and travel insurance. Flight accident insurance comes under travel insurance and the add-on coverage only boosts financial assistance in case of an unfortunate incident like a plane crash.
Advantages Of Flight Accident Insurance
Medical Coverage: Flight accident insurance provides you with financial protection by taking care of your medical bills in the event of a plane accident.
Compensation For Injuries, Accidents: Such policies often provide compensation for injuries and accidents suffered during a flight disaster. It enhances your financial security.
Peace Of Mind: A flight accident coverage gives you peace of mind as you have already secured yourself and your loved ones financially for the worst-case scenario.
To conclude, the Ahmedabad tragedy shows the importance of always being ready for the worst. While travel insurance provides coverage for a variety of cases, you must further deepen your protection by opting for flight accident coverage.