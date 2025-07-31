Adopted Siblings Fight Over Inheritance In China: Tips To Follow While Planning Family Finances

In March 2025, a man named Sun passed away in China, leaving behind a property worth Rs 3.6 crore (three million yuan). Before his death, he transferred full ownership of the home to his son. Along with this legal handover, Sun included a note encouraging his son to “reasonably compensate” his daughter, adopted by the family back in 1966.

According to the statement, the family clarified that while their daughter was adopted, she had always been loved like a biological child, South China Morning Post reported.

As they grew older, it was the son who looked after them, which is why the property was passed on to him, with the understanding that he would fairly compensate his sister. They also expressed hope that the two would maintain a strong sibling bond, as per the report.

But things didn’t go smoothly. The daughter said that the contract bore only the father's signature, suggesting her mother’s share of the property remained in the estate. She believed she had every right to contest ownership and sought legal intervention.

According to the South China Morning Post, she said, “Since the contract was signed only by him, my mother's share should be treated as part of the inheritance. This house was given to me by my parents, no one is taking it from me.”

The situation intensified in court when the sister produced a document showing her brother’s household registration listed him as “adopted,” which is a fact he apparently never knew. It turned out both children had been adopted, sparking an emotional outburst and further complicating the issue.