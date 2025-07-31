Adopted Siblings Fight Over Inheritance In China: Tips To Follow While Planning Family Finances
A property dispute between two Chinese siblings over their late father’s Rs 3.6 crore estate took an unexpected turn when both discovered they were adopted.
In March 2025, a man named Sun passed away in China, leaving behind a property worth Rs 3.6 crore (three million yuan). Before his death, he transferred full ownership of the home to his son. Along with this legal handover, Sun included a note encouraging his son to “reasonably compensate” his daughter, adopted by the family back in 1966.
According to the statement, the family clarified that while their daughter was adopted, she had always been loved like a biological child, South China Morning Post reported.
As they grew older, it was the son who looked after them, which is why the property was passed on to him, with the understanding that he would fairly compensate his sister. They also expressed hope that the two would maintain a strong sibling bond, as per the report.
But things didn’t go smoothly. The daughter said that the contract bore only the father's signature, suggesting her mother’s share of the property remained in the estate. She believed she had every right to contest ownership and sought legal intervention.
According to the South China Morning Post, she said, “Since the contract was signed only by him, my mother's share should be treated as part of the inheritance. This house was given to me by my parents, no one is taking it from me.”
The situation intensified in court when the sister produced a document showing her brother’s household registration listed him as “adopted,” which is a fact he apparently never knew. It turned out both children had been adopted, sparking an emotional outburst and further complicating the issue.
Legal Ownership Vs. Moral Obligation
As property values soar, disputes among heirs is not uncommon. And this case reflects a recurring challenge, which is balancing what’s legal with what feels morally right.
The court looked at the facts. The house had been officially transferred to the son and notarised in 2007, making it legally his and no longer part of the estate. Eventually, a settlement was reached. The brother would keep the house but pay his sister Rs 66 lakh (550,000 yuan) as compensation.
His frustration was evident. He claimed his sister had been absent since the 1990s after a prior family feud and had left him to care for their ageing parents alone.
What This Means
Whether in China, India, or anywhere else, inheritance battles can tear families apart. If you're planning your estate, here is a checklist that you can follow:
List your assets: Include property, valuables, bank accounts, insurance and annuities.
List your debts: Note down all loans and outstanding dues.
Make copies of your lists: Prepare extra copies for beneficiaries, if needed.
Review retirement accounts: Ensure beneficiary details are correct; these accounts skip probate.
Update insurance and annuities: Double-check beneficiary names and account accuracy.
Choose an estate administrator: Appoint someone reliable to manage your finances after death.
Write your will: Outline asset distribution, guardianship plans and charitable intentions.
Review documents regularly: Revisit every few years and update as needed.
Share your will with your administrator: Provide them a copy and store another in a secure place.
Consult a financial advisor: Get expert help to optimise your estate and investment plans.
Consolidate accounts: Fewer accounts mean easier management for your heirs.
This case may have unfolded in a Chinese courtroom, but the emotions and challenges mirror what many families face worldwide. When it comes to inheritance, clear communication often matters more than the property itself.