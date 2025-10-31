Aadhaar Card-Related Changes From Nov 1: Online Updation To Simplified KYC — Check Details

Aadhaar modification has just been made easier after a series of changes were announced by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

As part of these changes, Aadhaar card holders do not have to visit the Aadhaar centre or stand in long queues to change or modify important details like name, address, date of birth or mobile number, instead they can make these changes online.

The verification process of the information provided will be completed digitally using linked government documents including your PAN card, passport, driving license or ration card, thus making the process both faster and more reliable.

Besides this, the new guidelines mandate Aadhaar-PAN for all PAN card holders by Dec. 31, 2025.

Pan card will be deactivated from Jan 1, 2026 if one fails to link the two, rendering it invalid for all tax and financial transactions, the new guidelines say.

This implies that the new PAN card applicants will also need to complete Aadhaar-based verification as part of their application process now

The Know Your Customer process for banks and financial institutions has now been streamlined to become fully digital and paperless. Customers can complete KYC using any of the following methods:

Aadhaar OTP-based authentication

Video KYC

In-person verification (optional)

UIDAI has also implemented a revised fee structure for Aadhaar-related services, effective from November 1:

Rs 75 for updating name, address or mobile number

Rs 125 for updating biometrics (fingerprints, iris scan or photograph)

Free biometric updates for children aged 5–7 years and 15–17 years

Free online document updates until June 14, 2026; after that, Rs 75 will apply at centres

Rs 40 for Aadhaar reprint requests

Home enrolment service: Rs 700 for the first applicant and Rs 350 for each additional person at the same address

This digital-first initiative will enable customers to open accounts or complete verification within minutes, eliminating the need for physical documentation.

UIDAI officials have also emphasised the importance of the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline, warning that failure to comply could lead to major disruptions in financial activities and tax-related processes.