Tax Loophole? 'Buy Farmhouse In ...': CA Explains How Rich Indians Avoid Taxes

Farmhouses in India may be weekend retreats, but for the wealthy, they are also a way to save taxes legally. Chartered Accountant Meenal Goel, founder of an AI startup, recently broke down the strategy in a detailed LinkedIn post.

“If you think farmhouses are just for weekend parties, think again,” she wrote.

Goel explained how the ultra-wealthy are using farmhouses and agricultural land to reduce their tax liabilities, leveraging India’s own income tax provisions.