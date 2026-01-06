8th Pay Commission: When State Employees May See Salary Overhaul, What Fitment Factor To Expect

When State Employees Could See Salary Overhaul?

There is no statutory deadline for state governments to adopt the recommendations of the Central Pay Commission, Ramachandran Krishnamoorthy, Director, Payroll Services, Nexdigm, told The Economic Times.

Krishnamoorthy shared that while some states implement the revisions within a six-month to one-year period, others often take one-to-three years to do the same. This is usually because they "constitute their own state pay commissions to assess the fiscal impact and recommend suitable modifications," he added.

In Uttar Pradesh, the term of the 7th Pay Commission effectively ended on Dec. 31, 2025 — same as the term of the Central Pay Commission. This means state employees could be eligible arrears from Jan. 1.

Notably, employees and pensioners get arrears for the total period between the effective date and the actual date of implementation.

However, it is not mandatory for state governments to align their pay commissions with that of the central government. For example, Kerala had constituted 11th Pay Commission for salary revision, while it is the 7th in Karnataka.