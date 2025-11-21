8th Pay Commission: JCM Staff Side Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention On OPS, Pensioner Anxiety

Since the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR), numerous employee bodies have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the government to address the concerns of central government workers with a revision in the ToR.

The National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), representing central government employees, has recently sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, the employees’ body has requested PM Modi to modify the ToR for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) and to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for central government staff covered by the National Pension System (NPS).

Previously, the Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers also submitted a letter to the Finance Ministry, requesting amendments to the ToR, including pension revisions for current pensioners and family pensioners, among other demands.

In its letter, the NC-JCM has urged the Prime Minister to revise the Terms of Reference for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to include the following key points: