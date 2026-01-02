8th Pay Commission: By When Central Government Employees Can Expect Their Arrears?

The provisions of the 8th Central Pay Commission are scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026, coinciding with the expiry of the 7th Pay Commission. This move will bring a long-awaited salary revision for central government employees and pensioners.

“Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026,” the government had said.