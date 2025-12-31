2026 Portfolio Rebalancing: How Much Should You Allocate To Gold, Equity, Debt, Real Estate?

After a year of gold and silver's shimmering returns stealing the spotlight, and equities being largely disappointing, many investors are entering 2026 with a familiar dilemma: should portfolios be reshuffled to chase what worked, or should discipline win over recent returns?

According to Harshvardhan Roongta, CFP at Roongta Securities, this is precisely the wrong moment to let performance envy drive decisions. "Asset allocation cannot change purely because something has done well in the last one year," he says. "That is one mistake retail investors keep repeating."