'$150 Billion Locked In ESOPs’: Saurabh Mukherjea Warns Of Hidden Risks For India’s Executive Class

As much as $150 billion of wealth is locked inside ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai. On paper, India’s executive class looks richer than ever, but the reality is different, according to Marcellus Investment Managers’ Co-Founder Saurabh Mukherjea.

In a new podcast, Mukherjea warned that concentrated ESOPs wealth creates hidden risk by limiting diversification.

“Across the high-rises of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai, a staggering $150 billion in wealth is currently tied up in ESOPs. On paper, India’s executive class has never been richer. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: Wealth you cannot diversify is a risk you cannot manage,” the investment firm shared in an X post, adding a short clip of Mukherjea from his podcast called - ‘Coffee and Investing with Saurabh Mukherjea’.

The post highlighted that wealth concentrated in ESOPs cannot really move. “Many professionals don’t realize that up to 60% of their life’s savings is concentrated in their employer’s stock. This creates a dangerous blind spot...,” the post added.