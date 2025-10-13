1 Kg Gold May Buy You A Rolls Royce In 2030! Yellow Metal's Journey From Maruti 800 To Land Rover Today

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Sunday highlighted the timeless value of gold, noting that the precious metal has proved to be an incredible long-term investment tool. In a post on X, Goenka used a compelling comparison chart of iconic car models to highlight the rising purchasing power of 1 kg of gold over the past few decades.

He explained that in 1990, one could buy a Maruti 800 with 1 kg gold. By 2000, the same amount of gold could fetch a Maruti Esteem. In 2005, the value of 1 kg gold equalled the price of a Toyota Innova. By 2010, a Toyota Fortuner could be bought with the same amount of the precious metal. In 2019, 1 kg of gold could buy a BMW, and in 2025, it matches the value of a Land Rover.

“Lesson: Keep the 1kg gold- in 2030 it may equal a Rolls Royce car and in 2040 a private jet,” Goenka said.