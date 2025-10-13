1 Kg Gold May Buy You A Rolls Royce In 2030! Yellow Metal's Journey From Maruti 800 To Land Rover Today
In a post on X, Harsh Goenka drew an interesting parallel between car models and the price of 1 kg of gold over the past few decades.
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Sunday highlighted the timeless value of gold, noting that the precious metal has proved to be an incredible long-term investment tool. In a post on X, Goenka used a compelling comparison chart of iconic car models to highlight the rising purchasing power of 1 kg of gold over the past few decades.
He explained that in 1990, one could buy a Maruti 800 with 1 kg gold. By 2000, the same amount of gold could fetch a Maruti Esteem. In 2005, the value of 1 kg gold equalled the price of a Toyota Innova. By 2010, a Toyota Fortuner could be bought with the same amount of the precious metal. In 2019, 1 kg of gold could buy a BMW, and in 2025, it matches the value of a Land Rover.
“Lesson: Keep the 1kg gold- in 2030 it may equal a Rolls Royce car and in 2040 a private jet,” Goenka said.
1990: 1kg gold = Maruti 800— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 12, 2025
2000: 1kg gold = Esteem
2005: 1kg gold = Innova
2010: 1kg gold = Fortuner
2019: 1kg gold = BMW
2025: 1kg gold = Land Rover
Lesson: Keep the 1kg gold- in 2030 it may equal a Rolls Royce car and in 2040 a private jetð©ï¸! ð
Goenka's observations are in light of the sharp rally seen in the precious metal, which has delivered over 52% returns in just one year. This surge highlights the enduring appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset amid the ongoing global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
Reacting to Goenka's post, many people pointed out how gold was treated as an insurance in India even before finance existed.
“This is why India never treated gold as an investment...it was insurance before finance existed. Quiet, generational wealth preservation,” a comment read.
A person said: “Out of the syllabus for the middle class..”, highlighting how the metal’s soaring prices are now beyond the reach of many average Indians.
“Exactly! Gold isn’t just a shiny metal, it’s timeless wealth,” another added.
Why Sudden Surge In Gold Prices?
As fresh trade tension erupted between the United States and China, gold climbed to a record high of above $4,060 an ounce, Bloomberg reported on Monday. In India, 10 gm of 24-karat gold was valued at Rs 12,469 on Monday, according to the Tanishq website .
The recent spike has been driven by increased buying of the metal by central banks. Increased investments in exchange-traded funds have also contributed to its rally. The US Federal Reserve’s rate cuts have added further support.
Moreover, concerns over threats to the US Fed’s independence and the US government shutdown are prompting investors to protect their wealth by moving toward gold.