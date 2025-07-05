Talking Point This Week — Opposing Forces

Despite opposition, Donald Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' passed the US Congress. Now all eyes will be on the trade deals that the United States signs with various nations. On his part, Trump has mentioned that the tariff letters would start going out to various countries shortly. But can the TACO trade play out yet again? Remains to be seen. Elsewhere, China is supposedly planning nationwide subsidies to boost birthrates in the country and Japanese are buying stocks in droves, as the nation sees the biggest jump on record in individual shareholdings. Trump proclaimed earlier in the week that the deal for ceasefire in Gaza was close, after Israel agrees on terms. Neither side accepted the proposal announced on Tuesday by Trump, who has admonished Hamas that if the militant group does not buy into the offer, its prospects will get worse. Back home, aside of the trade deal with the US and Q1 updates, there will be the outcome of the India-England match to watch out for.

Here's the top talking points for the week: