Foxconn Reportedly Recalls Chinese Staff From India

Foxconn Technology Group has recalled hundreds of Chinese engineers and technicians from its iPhone production facilities in southern India, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, posing a challenge to Apple Inc.’s strategy to diversify manufacturing away from China.

The repatriation began around two months ago, with more than 300 Chinese staff told to return home, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Most of Foxconn’s remaining foreign workforce in India now comprises support personnel from Taiwan, one of the people told Bloomberg. The reason behind the decision remains unclear.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg News reported that Chinese authorities had verbally advised regulators and local governments to slow technology transfers and equipment exports to India and Southeast Asia. The move was viewed as an attempt to limit the outflow of advanced manufacturing capabilities from China, amid efforts by global companies to shift production due to trade tensions and supply chain disruptions.