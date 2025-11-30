Nifty In Technical Charts: Stay Bullish And Buy The Dips

The market continues to display a discordant breadth, a pattern previously noted, where certain charts showed bearish setups contrasting with the bullish momentum of the Nifty. Examining this further, we observe that while the Nifty 50 and MIDCAP 100 indices have successfully registered new All-Time Highs (ATHs) in 2025, the remaining indices have shown varying degrees of inertia. Specifically, the NIFTY NEXT 50 remains 9.5% below its 2024 high, and the NIFTY ALPHA index—ironically failing to deliver expected "alpha"—has over 12% to recover to reach its previous peak. The SMCAP 100 and MICROCAP indices are also trailing, approximately 6% short of their respective highs. This underperformance in the alpha-generating space raises a critical question regarding the strategies and future direction of many Portfolio Management Schemes (PMSs). For Retail and HNI investors, patience is paramount; the core investment philosophy of "time in the market, not timing the market" is being strongly tested, with the hope centered on a significant catch-up and outperformance in 2026.

If one digs deeper into the indices and their components, we may well find a US-style situation here as well — very few stocks at all time highs among the index constituents.

So, the question mark regarding breadth remains open and is a disturbing one.

I had postulated last week that, perhaps, the move out of the second and third tier stocks may be owing to a shift to gold and silver. At the end of the week, silver suddenly stole a march on gold, powering to a new swing high on reports that Chinese vaults are nearing emptying! See Chart 3. Since this one is a bigger speculative counter, we may not see so much of money move into silver (as compared to gold) but I do expect silver to continue to hog the headlines in the week ahead. The chart shows signals of a fresh uptrend re-emerging after recent consolidations, and should head for $58.5 an ounce and if beyond that, to $64-65 as well. Any price dips back toward $53 should be viewed as buying opportunities.