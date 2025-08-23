Nifty In Technical Charts: Awaiting Triggers From Overseas

First the intraday chart. The gap raised tremendous hopes. And why not? The GST reforms are a structural change, after all, and that ought to have been good enough, most of the time. But heck, no. Tuesday and Wednesday saw struggles, but managed to hold the gap and to push higher. It seemed we got it on Thursday but yet again, the thrust was a failure to carry.

If readers recall, I had mentioned in the last column that prices should carry past the 25,250 area for bulls to grab the baton. But the attempt fizzled on Friday and not just that, the day saw the crack of the index to finish weak. Why? I know not. All I can state is that the bulls had a chance handed to them and they didn’t take it. Not good.

Next we go to the Daily chart (right, bottom). The gap is clearly visible but Friday sets up what looks like an Evening star pattern, with a doji pattern thrown in for Thursday too. If prices trade down in the week ahead, then this pattern implication will come on. Not good.

Moving on to the weekly chart (right, top), the week ended depicts as a gravestone doji- not an encouraging pattern. The only worthwhile comment I can make on that is that such a pattern has more of a meaning when it comes at the end of an upmove. Here, it is on the very first move out of a decline. Hence, I would not give it too much credence for now.

Where does that leave us? Minding the gap, for sure. As I stated above, if prices trade down into the gap, the next support shall be seen around 24,750. Ideally, the pullback should go no lower than that.

What if the prices move up (for whatever reason, we really don’t care!), then, a move past 25,125 will first nullify the evening star. Second, a move above last week highs will nullify the dragonfly djoji (above 25,180). That ought to be good enough for starters.

I had done a ‘4-steps to freedom’ chart explanation in my last Charts and Beyond Ep 23 video, which is available free on YouTube and I invite everyone to take a look at that for what else needs to happen on the prices. You will see that there is some work cut out for the Nifty before it can turn bullish once again. Let it do what we need it to do and then we can lend the market our money.

On the charts two indications would argue against weakness. First is that the market has fallen for six consecutive weeks and barely lost 5% of prices from the recent high. Second, the rally to the June high exceeded the 78.6% retracement of the fall from the Sept. 2024 high too, even as the Bank Nifty made a new high. Further, in the current fall, Nifty has pulled back to around 23.6% retracement of the March-June rise, while the Bank Nifty has done 38.2%. These are minimal retracements, which imply that the rally strength is still present.

Perhaps this is the reason why the momentum indicators and indeed, even trend following indicators, are yet undisturbed. Chart 2 shows the picture of Ichimoku layout on the weekly chart.