Lessons From Supreme Court Judgment On Hindenburg — For Adani And His Detractors

The Supreme Court decision in the Adani-Hindenburg case should serve as a lesson to India’s politically driven litigators who often drag the judiciary into a fishing expedition in matters that are better left to other agencies to deal with.

Briefly, Hindenburg Research, which specialises in greenmailing and short-selling to make big bucks by targeting vulnerable companies, released a damaging report last January on the Adani Group. The report alleged that the world’s (then) third wealthiest conglomerate was “pulling the largest con in corporate history”. Among other things, the report (read here) alleged that the group manipulated stock prices, used shell companies to route questionable transactions, and indulged in accounting fraud to get where it did.

India’s over-active public interest litigators, ever keen to see a Narendra Modi connection behind Adani’s meteoric rise over the last decade, immediately moved the Supreme Court demanding that the Hindenburg report be investigated by a court-monitored agency, and not the usual regulators.

The verdict, delivered today (Jan. 3, 2024) by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Mishra, made five important points.

One, there was no reason to interfere with the probes already initiated by SEBI, the market watchdog, which has completed 22 of the 24 cases. The court asked SEBI to complete the remaining two in three months, and take whatever action was needed. In doing so, the Supreme Court has sent a powerful message that it will not meddle with regulators who are already functioning as per law when no evidence to the contrary was provided by the petitioners.

Two, the bench consequently ruled that there was no reason to transfer the cases from SEBI to an external agency like the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Three, the bench summarily rejected the allegation that there was a conflict of interest in the supervisory panel it had set up to monitor the SEBI investigations. The panel had six members: two former judges, AM Sapre and JP Devdhar; two former bankers (KV Kamath and OP Bhat); a tech titan (Nandan Nilekani); and an expert on regulation, Somasekhar Sundaresan.

Four, the bench also found no valid ground to reject SEBI's amended regulations for foreign portfolio investors, where norms had actually been tightened and not loosened, as alleged by the petitioners.

Five, the judges also said that the Hindenburg report could not be taken as proof of hanky-panky. On the contrary, SEBI could act against Hindenburg in case it was found to have flouted any Indian law while doing its short-selling.