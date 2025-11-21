The Japanese Bond Thriller Nobody Expected To See So Soon

Japan is finally seeing inflation in their economy. After years of experimenting with policies, it finally crossed the target of 2% in 2022 due to Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war. What’s more important is that for three years, inflation has remained above 2%. Japanese families are getting used to it and expect it to continue. That’s crucial. When they expect inflation, they demand higher wages, and in turn, higher interest rates.

And markets have been preparing for this for a long time. Bond yields in Japan have been rising gradually for two years – the shape of the yield curve was already showing that this move was coming. Foreign investors, who had ignored Japan for decades because of low yields, started buying Japanese bonds. We’ve been hearing about yields being the “highest in 10 years” or “highest in 15 years” for a while now. So, the rise wasn’t surprising — but the speed of the jump in November was.