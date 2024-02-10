Is Paytm Too Big To Obey?

The banking regulator's action against one of India's foremost fintechs has set tongues wagging in the financial and technological sectors. Opinions about how the regulator has been too tough on Paytm have mushroomed over the last week.

But there's a thing or two to be said about compliance culture in the Wild Wild West that is India's fintech world.

While there is due cheer and upbeat commentary about sky-high valuation and innovation, fintechs tend to forget that they are in the public service business. Business volume growth, employment and (elusive) profitability come only second to serving the user. And if you stumble on this crucial step, your business is as good as dead.

Complying with regulation is a non-negotiable. If you don't like the regulation, you need to lobby and convince the regulator that it needs to change. That's how the financial sector has always evolved, for better or for worse.

"Move Fast and Break Things" sounds radical for other things, but not when it comes to people's money.

Yet, the questions over the last week seem to suggest that the RBI may be acted too harshly.