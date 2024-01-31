RBI Puts Severe Business Restrictions On Paytm Payments Bank
RBI found persistent non-compliances and material supervisory concerns at Paytm Payments Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India introduced further restrictions against Paytm Payments Bank on Wednesday.
"The comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors revealed persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action," the banking regulator said in a statement.
In 2022, the RBI barred the payments bank from onboarding new customers—a restriction that continues to remain in place.
According to the regulator's statement, the following supervisory restrictions have been introduced:
No further deposits or credit transactions are allowed in any customer account after Feb. 29.
Withdrawal or utilisation of deposit balances is allowed without restrictions, till the extent of said balances.
No other banking services, apart from withdrawal or utilisation of balances, are to be allowed after Feb. 29.
The nodal accounts of One97 Communications Ltd. and Paytm Payments Services Ltd. are to be terminated at the earliest, but not later than Feb. 29.
For transactions initiated on or before Feb. 29, all settlements need to be concluded by March 15, and no further transactions are permitted.