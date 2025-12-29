India’s Welfare Schemes Across State, Central Levels Need A Revamp | The Reason Why

A poor woman in Odisha gets over Rs. 800 per month from the state government. Had she been living in Delhi, she would have received three times the amount. But if she stayed in Kerala, she would not get anything.

In recent years, Indian states have entered a competition nobody formally announced. Who can promise more cash, especially to women, before the next election? Political parties appeal to women by calling them sisters with friendly names in welfare schemes such as Ladli Behna and Ladki Bahin.

However, the impact that it has on state finances rarely makes headlines.