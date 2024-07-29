India's Top Mutual Funds Have Become Price Setters For IPOs And It's A Good Thing!

The rising heft of the domestic mutual funds is now bringing some sanity to valuations in the initial public offer size above Rs 3,500 crore. And that is because mutual funds have become a prominent liquidity pool to raise capital in India.

Bankers are struggling to push high valuation in large IPOs as mutual funds are pushing back on price and valuations.

India's top mutual funds have taken the role of price setters in large IPOs, and the king (issuer) and their men (merchant bankers) are helpless. Large IPOs cannot get through without mutual funds and the domestic investor will not invest without profit on the table.

This was not the case a few years back when the discretionary allotment process to the qualified institutional buyers used to crowd out mutual funds that did not stand a chance to get any allotment until the market regulator stepped in to ensure mutual funds are essential part of the anchor book and the net IPO book.

To start with, one-third of the anchor portion, which is normally 60% of the QIB portion, is reserved for mutual funds.

For profitable companies, 50% of the IPO is reserved for the QIBs and 75% in case the company does not have a profitable track record.

Which means at least 11% in the IPOs of profitable issuers and 16.5% in the IPOs of non-profitable issuers have to be allocated to domestic mutual funds. That makes the top mutual funds — HDFC MF, SBI MF, Nippon MF, ICICI Prudential MF and Axis MF —price setters in large IPOs.

This is more evident off late in the large issues of new-age loss-making companies where they are unable to push price and valuation despite having a round by existing investors at a high valuation just ahead of filing of the draft red herring prospectus.