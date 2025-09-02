In This Economy: Modi Tours, GDP Soars, Trump’s Scorn

Last Friday India announced its Q1 real gross domestic product growth rate at 7.8%, a five-quarter high. The immediate reaction was shock and awe. Nobody, including the Reserve Bank of India, thought that the first quarter would be so high. The central bank had estimated a real GDP growth rate of 6.5% for the first quarter, while most economist expectations ranged from 6.3% to 6.7%.

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran later said that the government has not changed its growth projections from 6.3-6.8% for the financial year. Almost all experts agreed that a single quarter's outperformance might be too soon to tinker with expectations.

"Much stronger-than-expected GDP growth does not warrant downward revision amid tariff overcast. We retain the FY25-26 real GDP growth estimate at 6.5%," Barclays said in its note after the growth data was released.

Economists were also quick to point out that there are some inflation deflator concerns which persist. Most important of which is that India uses a single deflation method to calculate its real GDP, as compared with the more accurate double deflation method. Essentially, the double deflation method looks at both input costs and output prices separately to arrive at a growth figure. India uses a single deflator, the output prices, for most sectors, except for things like agriculture, mining and quarrying. A single deflator may be exaggerating the growth figure, economists believe.

"Oil prices have fallen by $15 a barrel, which could lead to a 1.5 percentage point exaggeration in manufacturing growth and a 0.2 percentage point exaggeration in headline GDP growth," HSBC economists said in their note.

Another issue is the choice of the deflator employed. To measure services growth, India uses wholesale price indexed inflation, which is actually heavy on prices of manufactured goods. Economists point to the fact that if the National Statistics Office were to employ a consumer price indexed inflation deflator, the growth rate could be lower.

The government is currently in the midst of formulating a new GDP and inflation series, which takes into account the various criticisms of the quality of measurement and data gaps. The new series is expected to be announced in February.

Problems notwithstanding, the growth has still outpaced what economists had originally pencilled in. For example, HSBC economists had estimated a 6.5% real GDP growth rate in the first quarter. Even after adjusting for the data noise, the actual data shows a growth rate of 6.5-7% in the April-June period.

So the underlying growth story is intact, even if the headline number might be under debate. This is also good news for India, which has been targeted by Trump as being a "dead economy".