PM Modi Embarks On Visit To Japan, China; Trade And Investment Likely To Be Main Focus

Boosting trade and investment ties with Japan and steps to further normalise relations with China are expected to be the main focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four-day visit to the two countries beginning Friday.

Modi's visit to the two leading economic power houses comes amid a downturn in India-US relations over President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariff.

The prime minister, shortly before leaving for Japan on Thursday night, exuded confidence that his two-nation trip would further national interests and priorities.