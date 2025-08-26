GST 2.0: Not Just A Rate Cut — A Complete System Overhaul | In This Economy
Over the past six months, the Finance Ministry has been quietly working behind the scenes, holding several internal meetings and reviewing GST rates item by item.
Big moves are underway on the tax front. Just hours after presenting the Union Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rolled up her sleeves for something just as ambitious — a major revamp of the GST system. And no, it’s not just about slashing tax rates. This is a deeper clean-up of a tax structure that industries have long found confusing, inconsistent, and lots of red tape.
Over the past six months, the Finance Ministry has been quietly working behind the scenes, holding several internal meetings and reviewing GST rates item by item. The team, including Sitharaman and at least three revenue secretaries, didn’t just focus on rates — they dove into everything from registration pain points to refund delays. The Centre might not have a formal seat on most GST-related ministerial panels, but it’s been working hard to push its case and get the States on board.
At the heart of the reform? Predictability, simplicity, and fairness.
The government wants to tackle long-standing issues like the inverted duty structure and classification disputes that have kept businesses guessing and litigating.
The proposal includes slashing most 12% slab items down to 5%, and trimming 90% of the 28% slab items to 18%. That’s big news for the middle class and industry alike. But equally important are the behind-the-scenes improvements — simpler registration processes, faster refund timelines, and fewer mismatches in return filings thanks to pre-filled forms.
A standout proposal: 95% of GST registrations could be processed within three days, based on risk profiling. For exporters, less human intervention in refunds could mean fewer delays — and fewer headaches.
Sure, there’s a cost. While there’s no official word on how much revenue the government expects to lose, RBI had pegged the average GST rate at 11.6% two years ago. That’s expected to drop noticeably. But the Centre is betting big on a consumption boost and a wider tax base to make up for it. With a majority of items moving into the 5% bracket, there’s also less room — and less incentive — for tax evasion or bogus credit claims.
And yes, the States might not be thrilled. Many are already pressing the Sixteenth Finance Commission for a bigger slice of central taxes. These GST cuts could add fuel to that demand. Also, if you were hoping for petroleum products to come under GST soon — don’t hold your breath. States rely heavily on that revenue, and these new cuts don’t exactly make a stronger case for including them.
ALSO READ
Cement Stocks Poised For Gains Over GST Cut, Price Hikes: UltraTech, Ambuja, Shree Cement Among Top Picks
So, what’s next?
The all-powerful GST Council is set to huddle on September 3 and 4 to take up the Centre’s pitch for what could be called a massive reform. Politically, it may be tough for States to oppose rate cuts that benefit consumers, but expect some serious negotiations around compensation. With the compensation cess regime nearing its end, States are likely to push for an additional levy on select high-end items to cushion their revenue loss. The Centre has already clarified that the overall tax incidence on sin goods would remain the same.
Paired with the new Income Tax Bill and this year’s Budget tweaks, these GST reforms are shaping 2025 into a milestone year for India’s tax system — both direct and indirect.
We’ll keep you posted on what happens next!