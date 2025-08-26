GST 2.0: Not Just A Rate Cut — A Complete System Overhaul | In This Economy

The government wants to tackle long-standing issues like the inverted duty structure and classification disputes that have kept businesses guessing and litigating.

The proposal includes slashing most 12% slab items down to 5%, and trimming 90% of the 28% slab items to 18%. That’s big news for the middle class and industry alike. But equally important are the behind-the-scenes improvements — simpler registration processes, faster refund timelines, and fewer mismatches in return filings thanks to pre-filled forms.

A standout proposal: 95% of GST registrations could be processed within three days, based on risk profiling. For exporters, less human intervention in refunds could mean fewer delays — and fewer headaches.

Sure, there’s a cost. While there’s no official word on how much revenue the government expects to lose, RBI had pegged the average GST rate at 11.6% two years ago. That’s expected to drop noticeably. But the Centre is betting big on a consumption boost and a wider tax base to make up for it. With a majority of items moving into the 5% bracket, there’s also less room — and less incentive — for tax evasion or bogus credit claims.

And yes, the States might not be thrilled. Many are already pressing the Sixteenth Finance Commission for a bigger slice of central taxes. These GST cuts could add fuel to that demand. Also, if you were hoping for petroleum products to come under GST soon — don’t hold your breath. States rely heavily on that revenue, and these new cuts don’t exactly make a stronger case for including them.