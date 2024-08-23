Food-Price Politics, Inflation Economics And Central Banks

Public sentiment, though, is not convinced by data or claims of falling inflation. The credibility of the central banks in the public square is haunted by the singular question: Why doesn't it feel so?

The combination of lower household incomes and higher prices is propelling gloom-and-doom politics—aggravating the rout of the Tories in the UK, rendering the Macron regime in France a lame duck, leading to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh and the erosion of majority for the NDA in India. In a year dotted with elections, rhetoric about the cost of living is ricocheting across time zones.

The nub of the issue—beyond the technical definition of inflation—is that public anger is rooted in the reality that lower inflation doesn't translate into lower prices. For months, consumers across the world who were told inflation was temporary now find that the price rise is permanent. In the US, heading for polls in November, candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris reeled out grocery prices. "A loaf of bread costs 50% more today than it did before the pandemic, and ground beef is up almost 50%." Former president and candidate Donald Trump lined up a table with cans of food, meat, milk, and cereals and blamed the Biden-Harris administration for spiralling prices.

The issue of cost of living is front and centre in the polls and the candidates are racing to promise solutions. Harris promised a rally, "My plan will include new penalties for opportunistic companies," and added that she will introduce a law against price gouging by mega corporations. Trump was quick to dub the idea as the 'Maduro plan' of Comrade Kamala and promised, "I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one. We will end Kamala's war on American energy, and we will drill baby drill."

Neither Harris nor Trump's ideas promise redemption. The idea for a law against price gouging isn't exactly new. In August 1971, Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on the costs of all goods, services and wages. Nixon declared: "To the average person in this country, this wage and price freeze—to him, it means you mean business. You're going to stop this inflation." It did not. The move distorted the delicate balance between supply and demand and was instrumental in catalysing the energy crisis of the 1970s.

Indeed, the episode is often referred to as the textbook case on how not to fight inflation. Opinions on efficacy are essentially divided on how bad the idea could be. As for Trump's drill baby drill theme song, the fact is that the US produced more gas and oil in 2023 than any other country. Drilling more oil could at best bring down the cost of transportation and some inputs but how it can lower food prices is unclear.

In India, the government has laboured to underline that it is doing all it can to bring down inflation. The public, which experiences the pain of the cost of living on a day-to-day basis, however, is far from convinced. Indeed, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das averred that "persistent food inflation is imparting stickiness to headline inflation.".

It bears mention that while politicians in the US are debating price controls, India has used import and export controls to stabilise prices. This month, the government shared with Parliament the price line of 22 products over two years and food inflation has persisted despite the use of measures such as the Price Stabilisation Fund.