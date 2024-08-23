Goldman Sachs Sees Three US Rate Cuts This Year, Terminal Rate At 3.00–3.25% In 2025

The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the Jackson Hole annual gathering in Wyoming will be important. He may continue to reiterate that disinflation trends are in place, but the labour markets seem weak, Koul said. Both will be cues for the markets that rate cuts are on the horizon, he said.

The Fed Chair will speak at the annual summit at 10:00 a.m., New York time. Goldman Sachs is expecting Powell's remarks to be consistent with the three-rate cut scenario, he said.

There's another case where he can be more dovish if he says rates are too high. That could be an indication that rate cuts are imminent. Then, markets will price in more than 100-bps rate cuts, Koul said.