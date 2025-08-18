Changing Dynamics: Can Nifty, Sensex Rally Further?

There are other reasons to be constructive. China’s finance minister, Wang Yi, is visiting India (Aug 18–20) — the second such meeting since the 2020 Galwan clash. The aggregate earnings, as per Motilal Oswal Research, grew 11% YoY (versus estimates of 9% YoY) in Q1FY26.

Taher Baadshah of Invesco AMC spoke about how this quarter sets India earnings up for a double-digit growth in the exit quarter of FY26. Valuations are not outright cheap, but have gone through value correction in the last few quarters.

Market analysts are also constructive. Citi believes the GST rationalisation, in addition to earlier announced measures, should boost festive demand and the FY27 earnings outlook – which is keenly watched.

Emkay believes India’s GST rationalisation is a growth-accretive, big-ticket reform. They see this as a major market mover and upgrade our Nifty target to 28,000 for Sep-26, while recommending investors to play this through auto and cement.

The second-order benefits are key: this speeds up formalisation of the economy and improves the competitiveness of Indian companies. Dolat Capital is recommending clients to invest in names Kotak and ICICI, cement names like Ultratech and JK Cement, Consumer durables like Polycab and Amber as well as discretionary consumption names like Bharti, Titan, Trent, and Asian Paints.